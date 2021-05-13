Patsy (Guyette) Murray RYEGATE — There was a celebration in heaven when Patsy Jean (Guyette) Murray took her last breath on May 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and caregiver. Patsy was born on Aug. 17, 1952, to William J. Guyette and Henrietta Guyette. She grew up with her eight siblings in Waterbury Center, Vermont. Patsy spent her whole life caring for and helping others. She spent many years working at the DMV in a variety of capacities but was most appreciated by the truck drivers and her friends and neighbors whom she would often help out with registrations and permits. To this day, people still came looking for her help. She retired early, so that she could spend her days with her grandchildren and on her and her husband's dairy farm in Ryegate, Vermont. Patsy worked hard all of her life. After obtaining her GED, she worked at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, and spent the rest of her working years at the DMV. She married Gordon on Aug. 19, 1996, on their farm in East Ryegate surrounded by family and friends. She had a passion for gardening, quilting and baking. You could find her in the kitchen frying up donuts, making bread, cakes, baking beans and pies. Or she could be found in the barn doing her calf chores. She loved the home and the life that she and her family made together. Patsy was predeceased by her father, William J. Guyette (Feb. 14, 2005); her mother, Henrietta (July 23, 2014); and her brother, Tommy Guyette (Aug. 9, 2012). She leaves behind her husband, Gordon W. Murray of Ryegate, Vermont; her siblings, William and Kim Guyette, Marcia Guyette, Brenda Guyette, Bradley and Nancy Guyette, Debbie Austin, Randy and Robin Guyette, Steven and Loreen Guyette, and Candy and Stuart Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind three loving daughters, Sharlene M. Cornell of East Burke, Vermont, Sonya L. Boisvert of Barre, Vermont, and Billy Jo Roberts of West Barnet, Vermont. Combined, her three girls and their husbands, Paul Cornell, Jeremy Boisvert, and Jeffrey Roberts, gave Patsy seven beautiful grandchildren: Emily Boisvert, 22; Makayla Boisvert, 20; Colin Cornell, 19; Gabrielle Cornell, 17; Ashley Boisvert, 16; Jacob Roberts, 12; and Molly Roberts, 10. There will be no service at this time. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/.
