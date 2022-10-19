Patricia T. Meyer RANDOLPH — Patricia Tormey Meyer of Randolph, Vermont died peacefully, with her family at her side, on October 14, 2022, four days before her 70th birthday, after an epic, unrelenting 7½-year battle with metastatic cancer. Pat was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of Thomas and Rose (Kejwan) Tormey. For the first 27 years of her life, Pat lived in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. In 1979, she moved to Randolph with her husband to be, Gus Meyer. They shared a life together for the next 43 years, growing ever deeper connections to their home, community, and each other. Pat graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1975, with a BSN in Nursing. Over the next ten years, she worked in various pediatric settings in Wisconsin and Vermont. She then attended Vermont Law School, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree in 1989. She practiced law in Randolph for 25 years, in partnership with Peter Nowlan, with a focus on real estate and probate law. She was known for her abilities to listen to her clients, provide practical counsel, practice with the highest ethical standards, and attend carefully to detail. Pat lived a fulfilling life; she only wanted more of it than her illness would ultimately allow. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and quilter. She enjoyed playing golf at Montague Golf Club, reading novels of trashy and meaningful variety, and watching what she lovingly referred to as “crap TV.” By far her greatest love was doing things with her husband and daughters, of whom she was enormously proud. Pat’s civic engagement included local organizing for the American Heart Association, time on the board of The Nest Preschool, membership in the Randolph Rotary, and several terms as a Randolph Justice of the Peace. Amongst friends, Pat was considered gracious, fair-minded, and sharp-witted. Within her family, her dry wit earned her the title “Queen of the One Liners.” Pat handled her illness with great strength and perseverance, far outliving her initial diagnosis. She retained her fight and sense of humor to the end. Even in times of great challenge, she consistently cared more for others than for her own welfare. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Pat was predeceased by her parents, to whom she was a loving, devoted daughter, even across the miles between Vermont and Wisconsin. Pat leaves behind her husband Gus, of Randolph; daughter Lindsay Meyer and fiancé Darryl Booth of Randolph; daughter Marissa Meyer of New Bedford, MA; sister Jeanne Goudy of Pingree Grove, IL; and sister and best friend Sharon Trettin of Elm Grove, WI; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws with whom she was close. Her family wishes to share their gratitude to the exceptional professionals who participated in her medical care, including Dr. Alex Fuld and his team; Dr. Leslie Jarvis; Dr. David Finley; Hospice nurse Hayley Kinney; and many many others. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at the Langevin House at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center on Sunday, October 23th, 2022 from 2-4 pm with remembrances starting at 2 pm; refreshments to follow. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.dayfunerals.com . In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice, or one of Pat’s favorites: Kimball Public Library, The Randolph Food Shelf, and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
