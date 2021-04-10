Patricia Stevens Smith MONTPELIER — Patricia Stevens Smith, 93, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born on Sept. 12, 1927, in Hardwick, Vermont, the daughter of Glenn and Myra (Jenne) Stevens. She attended Hardwick schools and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1945. On June 24, 1949, Patricia married her lifelong love and companion, Wendell Mason Smith. Sadly, Mr. Smith predeceased her in 2001. Pat and Wendell enjoyed a rich life with friends and family: attending auctions, snowshoeing, attending events at the Montpelier Elks Club, and being at their camp on Lake Elmore. She and her husband enjoyed escaping from the Vermont winters to southwest Florida where they would look forward to visits from family. Patricia worked as subscription editor for Vermont Life, and held a variety of positions with the State of Vermont Department of Employment Security and Department of Human Services. Her greatest focus in life was her love of home and family. She loved decorating her home on Center Street with her various auction antiques and finds, as well as refurbishing and refinishing sentimental family items. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren at her Lake Elmore Camp creating a special place for each child and grandchild. Pat nurtured her friends and family with her comfortable surroundings, her cookies, her baked beans and strawberry shortcake. Camp was, and will always be, a special place for family. Christmas Eve on Center Street was a magical time with flaming candles, punch bowls and lobster casserole. Her family will always remember the love and care she put into these events. Survivors include her children, Wendy Smith Lucas of Barre, Vermont, Sandra Smith Thompson and husband Jim of Montpelier, Steven Andrew Smith and wife Dawne of Barre, and Scott Mason Smith and wife Karen of Berlin, Vermont. Her grandchildren include Adam Hudson and wife Janet McLaughlin of Burlington, Jonah Hudson of Williamstown, Ashley Elizabeth Hudson and fiance Marc Rishforth of Essex Junction, Sarah Lucas Green and husband Kyle of Barre, Jared Lucas and partner Jennifer Miller of Barre, Chelsea Smith and fiance Zachary Fournier of Utah, Shannon Smith of Barcelona, Spain; and step-grandchildren, Whitney and Derrick Mann. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Almont “Buster” Stevens who, in their later years, enjoyed taking her on rides on Vermont back roads in exchange for a batch of cookies, loaf of bread and affectionate banter. Pat’s goal was to live out her life in her own home which she was able to do with the support of neighbors, friends and family who transported, visited, called, cleaned, delivered food and checked on her frequently. Her family is grateful for all the love and support she received to achieve this. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The UVM Cancer Center. https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1690/19/interior.aspx?sid=1690&gid=2&pgid=945&cid=2080 Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
