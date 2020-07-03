Patricia Rogers Seaver NORTHFIELD — The family of Patricia Rogers Seaver announces the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on June 28, 2020. Dedicated staff members of Mayo Healthcare supported Pat in her end-of-life journey. Pat was born to Rosemary Provost and Bertrand Rogers on Jan. 18, 1930, in Northfield, Vermont, where she lived all of her life. Pat met the love of her life, Leslie Seaver, also of Northfield, in 1952 and they were married in 1954 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield. Pat was predeceased by Les in January of 2012; and her youngest daughter, Kathryn Clark, in March of 2019. She is survived by her children, Carol Seaver Holt of Tampa, Florida, Mary Ellen Seaver-Reid and husband Richard of West Bolton, Elizabeth Larsen and partner Andy of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael and wife Linda of Burlington, Mark and wife Alexandra of White River Junction, Andrew and wife Suzanne of Essex, Paul and wife Jennifer of Essex, as well as Kathryn’s husband, Keith Clark, of Williamstown; and her 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Pat attended Northfield schools and was a member of the Northfield High School class of 1947. Following high school, she was employed in the public relations department of National Life Insurance Co. where she collaborated with others to produce radio spots for the company. During that time, she also made vocal recordings of her own with WDEV. After her marriage to Les, she devoted her life to homemaking and caring for their eight children and filled the family home with love, as well as her love of music. She was a great support to Les during his tenure at Northfield Savings Bank (NSB) as it grew from one office to multiple branches throughout central Vermont under his leadership. Pat loved to spend time with her family singing, camping, boating and fishing. She and Les were masters at planning and organizing family camping vacations for their family of 10. Pat always made sure that camping trips included sing-a-longs accompanied by folk guitars at the campfire and while traveling in the big, blue van. Given that family gatherings were the highlight of Pat’s life, in January, she celebrated her 90th birthday along with her children and grandchildren, their spouses and her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the organ, singing, playing golf, spending time with close friends and traveling. Pat and Les had many opportunities to travel with family and friends throughout the United States, Canada and Europe over their 50-plus years together. Pat was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Church Choir for many years and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. In earlier years, she joined other Northfield community members in providing music entertainment for residents at Mayo Healthcare. The Seaver family sincerely thanks the staff at Mayo Healthcare for the exceptionally kind and compassionate care provided to Pat and to the entire family over the years and especially during the last few months when family members could not be there in person. The family would also like to extend thanks to the staff of Green Mountain Family Practice, Northfield Ambulance Service, as well as Central Vermont Medical Center. A private family celebration of Pat’s life will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mayo Healthcare 80th Anniversary Fund. All funds raised contribute to the safety and well-being of the residents of Mayo Healthcare. Donations can be made online at https://mayohc.org/donate/ or sent to Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Contributions can also be made to The Seaver Fund, which supports artistic, cultural, educational and scientific events within the Northfield community. Please contact The Seaver Fund, c/o Northfield Savings Bank, P.O. Box 347, Northfield, VT 05663.
