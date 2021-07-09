Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.