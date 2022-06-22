Patricia Renzello EAST MONTPELIER - Our Dear mother Patricia Renzello,88, of a East Montpelier, VT sadly passed away on March 20, 2022. Pat was predeceased by her father, Herbert Haynes and mother, Dorothy Rouhan, 3 sisters, and her daughter, Luellen. She is survived by her children Damian Renzello, Victoria Hebert, Jeff Renzello, Jay Renzello, Patrice Conley, and John Fiore. She is also survived by many grandchildren. We will have a graveside service for Pat on June 26th at 11:00 AM, at the George st cemetery in Orange Vt. There will be a gathering at the VFW in East Barre 527 East Barre Rd ( Rt 302).
