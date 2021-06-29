Patricia Pierce Gathright EAST MONTPELIER — Patricia Pierce Gathright, born two months after the Great Flood of ’27, passed away on June 24, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. She was 93. She was born Patricia Barrett Pierce to Cromwell and Olive (Barrett) Pierce on Jan. 14, 1928, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont. Pat’s early life was shaped by the death of her mother and the close relationship she had with her maternal grandmother, Jane Syde Barrett, with whom she read poetry aloud. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1945, Pat attended Vermont Junior College and then worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph until 1951, when she enlisted in the U.S. Navy WAVES. She was a veteran of the Korean War. Pat was stationed in several U.S. cities during her service, including New Orleans where she met and married her former husband. She gave birth to her first child in Norfolk, Virginia, and later settled in Arkansas for 13 years where her two other children were born. In 1968, Pat came back to Montpelier, her beloved hometown. After returning to Montpelier, Pat went back to work for the telephone company for 12 years. In 1991, she became the office manager for the American Red Cross of Northern New England’s Montpelier office. She received a special recognition award for her role in providing relief to the victims of the Montpelier ice jam and floods of 1992. Pat loved this job and worked there until her retirement in 2005, at age 77. Pat was friendly and loved to laugh. She enjoyed music and dancing, from jitterbugging to the big bands of her youth to bopping around the house to the pop music of later years. She took delight in simple pleasures: baking, reading, TV (Britcoms and mysteries, especially), picnics and barbecues, Christmas, maple creemees, finding just the right shade of lipstick, getting her hair done, animal stories and birdwatching from her windows. She had a fondness for tall ships, naval insignia and teddy bears. In the 1970s. Pat became a committed Democrat. She watched the news religiously, from Walter Cronkite to MSNBC. Pat never learned how to drive, but loved to go for rides on back roads, especially in the fall. She walked to work every day until her last office moved to Berlin and she started taking the bus, where she quickly made friends with the drivers and regular passengers. In all stories, she preferred a happy ending. Pat was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Priscilla Pierce Butzbach, of Rhode Island. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Lambert) and David Tucker, of East Montpelier; son, Buck Gathright, of Barstow, California; daughter and son-in-law, Holly Gathright and Jim Brown, of Burlington; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, John and Katina Lambert, of Northfield; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Adam and Michelle Lambert, of Berlin; great-grandson and partner, Andrew Lambert and Chelsea Smith, of Barre; great-granddaughter and fiancé, Baylee Lambert and Tyler Jordan, of Northfield; grandfurbabies, Sasha, Blu and Gracie; a niece, nephew, and extended family members among the Barretts and Pierces. The family is grateful for the caring staff of Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin who made her last days as comfortable as possible, and for keeping Pat safe during the pandemic. Memorial donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross of Northern New England by phone at (800) 464-6692, or online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
