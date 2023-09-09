Patricia (Pat) Semanski BARRE – Patricia (Pat) Semanski, 84, went to meet the Lord on September 6, 2023, following a brief stay in the McLure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born September 11, 1938, in Scranton, PA. She truly was a coal miner’s daughter which explains why she loved country music so much, though she liked Patsy Cline more than Loretta Lynn. When Pat was three years old, her family moved to Hartford, CT. She spent the first part of her adult life as a member of the Daughters of the Holy Ghost convent. She entered the order in 1960 but left in 1972. She spent these years serving in Newport, RI, Fairfield, CT, and Leominster, MA. After leaving the convent Pat worked for the Travelers’ Insurance Company in Connecticut, and then moved to Vermont with her friend Marybeth Hebert in 1973. From that point on, Vermont became home for her. Pat and Marybeth purchased an old farmhouse in Roxbury and spent more than twenty years there fixing and renovating it and hosting many Thanksgiving celebrations. Pat and Marybeth also allowed the town to use their property to hold its annual fireworks celebration on the 4th of July for many years. Everyone in the family will long remember these wonderful times. In 2002 Pat and Marybeth moved to Barre where they spent the remainder of their lives. Pat worked for National Life Insurance from 1975 until 1990, and then worked for V.I.S.T.A., Central Vermont Community Action, and as a receptionist for the Visiting Nurse Association. Pat also volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America for many years. She loved to help anyone in need of assistance. Those who knew Pat know that she really had a large and generous heart. One of her last actions before leaving her home in Barre, VT was to donate nearly all of her possessions to those in the Barre-Montpelier area who were victims of this summer’s flood. Pat was predeceased by her father Alexander Semanski, Sr., her mother Pauline (Veseskis), four brothers--Alexander, Jr., Richard, Paul, and James (Leonard), two sisters who died in infancy, and her special friend Marybeth Hebert. She is survived by two sisters--Jean Dabica of Tarpon Springs, FL and Dana Ganci of Berlin, CT., and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks the staff and volunteers at McClure-Miller for the wonderful care and support they provided. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 14, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. A Mass of Christian burial will follow to St. Monica Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the Mass to St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
