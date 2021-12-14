Patricia Murphy Wheeler CABOT — Patricia "Patti" Murphy Wheeler, 72, of Cabot, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in the town of Colchester, Vermont, after a valiant struggle with cancer. Patti was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed by her entire family. Born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Sept. 2, 1949, she was the youngest of three children born to James and Irene (Harvey) Murphy. James and Irene later divorced. Patti and her two siblings (Ann and Dennis) later became the stepchildren of Frank Judson Kelley after he and Irene married. Patti and her siblings soon became part of a larger family with the birth of three stepbrothers (Judson, Peter and Scott) and a stepsister (Laurie). On Feb. 10, 1968, Patti married Phillip "Skip" Partridge in Barre, Vermont. Their marriage resulted in the birth of one daughter (Shannon). Phillip and Patti divorced in July of 1971. On May 18, 1991, Patti married Lawrence "Larry" Wheeler in Montpelier, Vermont. forming a blended family with Patti’s daughter, Shannon, and Larry’s two children, Eric and Josie. Patti worked for 30 years in various administrative positions for the State of Vermont, retiring in February of 2009. In her retirement, Patti enjoyed traveling, especially to the Maine coast, flower and vegetable gardening, attending the outdoor, summer concerts in Island Pond, feeding and watching the birds, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter as much as possible. But in the spring of 2021, Patti’s health began to decline from numerous causes. After being diagnosed with cancer in September of 2021, Patti retained her cheerfulness and good spirit right to the end. The family would like to thank the loving and caring medical staff at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, and the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, for keeping Patti as comfortable as possible during this troubling time. Patti leaves behind her loving husband, Larry Wheeler; children, Shannon Partridge, Eric Flanagan and Josie Lang; a sister, Ann Murphy; stepsiblings, Judson Kelley, Scott Kelley and Laurie Kelley. Patti also leaves behind grandchildren, Jeremy Bigelow, Shelby Bigelow, Kayla Page, Samantha Flanagan, Zoe Lang and Benjamin Lang; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Bigelow; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Patti was predeceased by her father, James Murphy; mother Irene Kelley; stepfather Frank Judson Kelley; brother Dennis Murphy; stepbrother Peter Kelley; and brother-in-law Bob Murphy. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask that donations be made to the Good Samaritan House, 105 North Seminary St., P.O. Box 1104, Barre, VT 05641 (www.goodsamaritanhaven.org). Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St. in Hardwick. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
