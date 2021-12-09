Patricia Murphy Wheeler CABOT — Patricia Murphy Wheeler, 72, passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held in the spring in Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield with a date to be announced. A complete obituary will follow soon. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
