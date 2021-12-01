Patricia L. Thomas BARRE — Patricia L. Thomas, 72, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away Nov. 18, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Born May 1, 1949, she was the daughter of Phillip McGlynn and Jean (Carbonneau) McGlynn, of Graniteville, Vermont. She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1968 where she played on the basketball team. Earning a cosmetology certification, she worked as a hairdresser and owner of Fireside in Barre, Vermont, prior to moving to the Metro DC area in 1981. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Richard Thomas. Patricia enjoyed travelling, having recently lived in New Zealand with her husband, Gary, meeting and getting to know his family on their motorcycle adventures through the country. She loved camping with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was active in local organizations throughout her life and most recently contributed to the Ebb Tide community. She is survived by her husband, Gary Berghan; her brother, Michael McGlynn; her son, Richard Thomas II; daughter in-law Holly Thomas; and her stepdaughters, Leslie Thomas and Lisa Gordman. Patricia will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Micah Thomas, Bodie Thomas, Thomas Dupuis, Nick Dupuis and Jack Dupuis; as well as her stepchildren and grandchildren in New Zealand. A Celebration of Life event will be held at the Electric Palm in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. and she will be laid to rest in the spring of 2022 in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer research organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
