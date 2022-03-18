Patricia L. Salter WILLIAMSTOWN — Patricia Lynn Salter, 57, a longtime resident of Robar Road, passed away after a long illness, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born on June 26, 1964, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Erwin P. and Rena E. (Moodie) Luther. She attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. Patricia was employed as a community support specialist/home provider for Washington County Mental Health Services for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed being with family and friends and caring for her dogs whom she considered family. Patricia will be remembered acting as a mom and mentor and being a really good friend to many. Survivors include her siblings, Albert Luther and his wife, Shirley, of Williamstown, Paul Luther and his companion, Teia Bolio, of Barre, and Sandy Barclay and her husband, Gary, of Barre Town; and her companion, Duncan Salter, of Williamstown; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Erwin and Rena Luther; and her brother, Michael Luther. Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. The family will have a celebration of her life in early summer, the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
I have known Patty for alittle over 30 years, she was a sweet & wonderful person an outstanding dog lover “ like me” back in our younger years we would take a day & just go swimming for the day . She is truly going to be missed love u Pat —Tonya
My wife and I loved Patty, she was a great friend and always made us laugh, what a truly sad day and huge loss to all of those who knew her.
