Patricia L. "Pat" Royce CHELSEA — Patricia L. “Pat” Royce, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her lifelong home in Chelsea. She was born on March 25, 1929, in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of Friend and Winona (McAllister) Melvin. Pat grew up in Chelsea and when she was 4 years old, her family moved to the McAllister Farm where she lived for the rest of her life. Pat’s parents died when she was young and she became the guardian of her two younger brothers and two younger sisters, raising them all on the family farm. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1947 and worked for Washington Electric Co-op before marrying William Royce of South Washington, Vermont, in 1956. They made their home at the family farm where they raised their three sons. Pat enjoyed cooking, gardening and frequently hosting get-togethers for family and friends. She was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, William Royce of Chelsea; three sons, Bill Royce of East Montpelier, Vermont, Robert Royce of Chelsea, and David Royce of South Washington, Vermont; three grandchildren, Hope, Garrett and Cyrus; a great-grandson, Joseph; a sister, Jane Bedia of Washington, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers, Friend “Sandy” Melvin Jr. and Bill Melvin; and a sister, Cora Kennedy. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Branch Ambulance, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea is in charge of arrangements.
