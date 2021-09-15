Patricia L. Cella PEABODY, Mass. — Patricia Lois Cella, of Peabody, Massachusetts, formerly of Westford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at age 89 on Sept. 9, 2021, after a long illness. Born in Barre, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Olga (Bianchi) and Romeo Alfred Cella. She attended a kindergarten at North Barre Community House and entered first grade at Ward Five School on Woodchuck Knoll. She transferred to North Barre School for the middle grades and it was there in the eighth grade of Miss O’Hagan’s class that she decided to become a teacher herself. Pat was graduated in 1950 from Spaulding High School in Barre and in 1954 from the University of Vermont where she was pledged to Alpha Chi Omega. She taught for several years at the Lincoln School in Barre before venturing off to the Boston area where she spent her remaining years of teaching in Lexington at the Maria Hastings School. While teaching, she earned her master's degree from the University of Connecticut during the summer months. Travel was of great interest and educational value for her, and she visited many countries and religious sites. She was always happy for return visits to Vermont. Pat was interested in painting as a hobby, as well as her book clubs. Before moving to Brooksby Village in Peabody, Pat was a communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Chelmsford where she assisted at church services and visitations to hospital patients. Pat gave of herself and her time to her volunteer and fellowship activities. Pat was predeceased by her only sibling, Clarice Best, of Vermont. Survivors include Clarice’s husband, Robins Best, and a cousin, Marian Fontecha, both of Vermont; and her beloved “Ya-Ya Sisters,” Terri Orr, Eileen Terrio and Francie Richey; along with her many dear friends. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Interment will be held privately in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Barre, Vermont. Memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to the Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.