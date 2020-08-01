Patricia L. Anair BERLIN CORNERS — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Patricia L. Anair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Berlin Corner Cemetery, Berlin Corners, Vermont. Patricia, formerly of Woodbury, Barre, Berlin, Vermont, and Ocala, Florida, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday evening, Jan. 25, 2020, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. She worked for the former Lobster Pot Restaurant in Montpelier, Sprague Electric in Barre, and for many years at National Life in Montpelier. After a brief period of retirement, she returned to work for the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation. She will be forever in the hearts and memory of her family and friends.
