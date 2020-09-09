Patricia J. Wright MONTPELIER — Patricia Jean Wright, 89, of Terrace Street passed away on Monday, Sept 7, 2020, at her home, with her family at her bedside. Born on Dec. 6, 1930, at home in Brownville, New York, she was the daughter of Bernard and Irene (Hardy) Keefe. Patricia attended local elementary and high school and graduated from Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, as a Registered Nurse. On Dec. 27, 1956, she married Arthur R. Wright in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. They made their home in Augsburg, Germany, for two years before returning to the United States and lived in Queens, New York, prior to moving to St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and eventually settling on Terrace Street in Montpelier, where they lived for 60 years. Patricia was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Queens General Hospital in Queens, New York. After raising her family, she took a nursing refresher course at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital and worked for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice as a RN volunteer for eight years and then retired. For 20 years, she spent three months in Florida and summers in Greensboro where she had many friends and family. She was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf and tennis, as well as raising her children. Survivors include her husband, Arthur R. Wright, and her sons: Mark Wright and wife Megan and their children, Nicholas and Mallory; Stephen Wright and wife Andrea and their children, Benjamin and Grayson; Jamie Wright and wife Lisa and their children, Owen and Cameron Wright and Derek and Tanner Allen; David Wright and wife Mary and their children, Jackson, Kyle and Julia; and John Wright and his daughter, Marin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, aunt and uncle. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
