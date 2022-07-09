Patricia Hill WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – A passionate and intrepid traveler, Pat was always ready for the next adventure, so it was with mixed emotions when her family said goodbye to her one final time on May 1st, 2022, knowing that she was embarking on the biggest trip of her life. We’re sure she’s having a grand old time on the trip, visiting old friends and inevitably making new ones, and when she makes it to Heaven, she’ll share a glass of fine sherry with all her pals and family, and the real party will begin. Patricia Anne Greenup was born in Akron, Ohio on January 5, 1929 to a pair of Texans, Harold and Avis Craven Greenup. Harold, a leading chemist for Firestone, invented foam rubber in the basement of their house, and lucky Patricia became the first person to sleep on a foam rubber mattress. Avis, having grown up on a Texas cattle ranch, passed her love of gardening, artistic sensibility and wanderlust to her daughter, Patricia, who in turn passed it to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The three settled in Barrington, RI, where Patricia spent her childhood with her pack of friends, sailing cat boats in the Narragansett Bay, making jelly with her mother, and riding bikes to the diner with her father where they ate pie before their meal. She became a connoisseur of life’s simple pleasures. She attended the University of Vermont, where she met the loves of her life: Vermont, teaching, and Arthur R. Hill, Jr. As a graduate and newlywed, she embarked on the next adventure teaching, raising five children, and volunteering as a 4-H leader, boy scout and girl scout leader, MS Read-a-Thon ambassador—which took her to every elementary school in the state of Vermont—serving meals at the Haven, substitute teaching, and guiding tours at the State House. When she saw someone in need, she took action. An avid athlete, she played second base on her school softball team, learned to ski in college, patiently taught all her children to love the slopes, and was a loyal Sugarbush skier into her mid-seventies. She golfed and bowled competitively and generally kept moving—the key to happiness, she would say. She loved a good book and was a joyfully fierce competitor at the card table. In fact, the last hand of cards she played, she beat us all and we cheered. She approached life as she did the card table: she patiently taught others the rules, played fair and square, triumphed when she won and graciously cheered when she lost. As an only child, she always dreamed of having a large family and happily, she got her wish. She is survived by her 5 children: David and his wife, Alister and their two children Alec and Mira; Leslie and her children Erin and her wife, Alexandra, Nathan and Ian; Chris and his wife, Kathleen; Meredith and her husband George and their children Jack, Sydney, Patrick and Quinn; and Julia and her husband, Paul and their two daughters Noelle and Clara, along with 4 great grandchildren, who all adored her; and her half-brother, John Greenup. She was the life of the party, the light in our lives and we were lucky to have her. Please note the correct date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 2-4pm, Patricia’s family will host a celebration of her life at the Path of Life Sculpture Garden, 36 Park Rd, Windsor VT Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction is honored to be entrusted with arrangements and online condolences for Patricia’s family are invited at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
