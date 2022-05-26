Patricia E. Dessureau EAST BARRE — Patricia E. “Pat” Dessureau, 78, of Partridge Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home, with her family at her bedside. Born on May 14, 1944, in Barre, she was the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Holmes) Jones. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1962. After graduation, she attended the Thompson School of Nursing. On June 27, 1964, she married Henri Dessureau in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in East Barre. Pat was employed as a nurse with the Barre City Hospital for many years, retiring from the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was an active member of the East Barre Congregational Church. Survivors include her husband, Henri Dessureau; her children, Mark Dessureau and his wife, Nancy, and their children, Zach and Paige, and Marie McHenry and her husband, Frank, and their daughter, Grace. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
