Patricia & Dona A. Bessette HARDWICK — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Patricia (Murphy) Bessette and Dona A. Bessette announce their passing on Nov. 28, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2020, respectively. A private service in Dona and Pat's honor will be held at a later date. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
