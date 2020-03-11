Patricia D. Annis CALAIS — Patricia D. Annis, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, of 72 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves a legacy of maternal love and care and will always be remembered for her selfless spirit. Patricia was born July, 4, 1947, to Josiah and Dorothy (Dunn) Bliss in Newport, Rhode Island. She graduated from Middletown High School and at the age of 18, moved to Calais, Vermont, where she later met and married the love of her life, George Annis. They wed Nov. 7, 1970, and together, worked on their dairy farm for 35 years. Patricia was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Plainfield which she and George helped construct. She was also a tireless caregiver to Todd, whom she loved like a son. Patricia received an award for her outstanding 22 years of service providing care, 11 of those years working for Washington County Mental Health. Her greatest achievement was her family with whom she cherished spending time making wonderful memories. She is survived by her husband, George Annis; siblings and siblings by marriage, Janet (and Peter) Batchelder, Mary Varney, Nancy (and John) Prescott, Jean Cadorette, Rachael Bliss, Pearl Gottberg and Sheila Annis. Patricia is also survived by her children, Karen (and Jim) Abbott and Al (and Tracy) Annis; as well as grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Jade, Taylor and Justin. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her parents; brother, Michael Bliss and sister, Carol Bliss. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Twin Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 152, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.