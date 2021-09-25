Patricia Canavan Cano MONTPELIER — Patricia Canavan Cano, 90, formerly of 7 Nelson St., passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born on June 5, 1931, the daughter of Ralph and Lillian (Corbiere) Stancliff. She attended high school at Lamoille Central Academy, graduating with the class of 1949. Pat later went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College where she graduated at the top of her class. She worked her entire career as an English teacher at Montpelier High School. It was there that she educated countless students in English grammar, punctuation and English Literature. She retired in 1990 after nearly 30 years of teaching. On Aug. 13, 1955, Pat married John Canavan in Morrisville, Vermont. Sadly, after 32 years of happy marriage, Mr. Canavan predeceased her on April 17, 1997. Pat was fortunate to find love a second time and married Steve Cano in July of 2000. They spent their short time together traveling and socializing and dancing at The Elks Club in Montpelier. Mr. Cano passed away on July 16, 2008. Pat enjoyed local theater and participated in several productions, as she was an exceptionally talented singer and loved to dance. She was fortunate to explore the world, having traveled to Europe, England, Ireland, Mexico and beyond many times. When she was no longer able to travel abroad, Pat made use of local bus tours and would experience trips to New York and Boston with her friends. A voracious reader, Pat also spent her time at the Montpelier Library, trying to find anything she hadn’t already read. Throughout her life, Pat was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. She attended Mass regularly and lived her life and raised her children guided by the teachings of the Catholic faith. Survivors include her children: Dawne Smith and her husband, Steven, of Barre; Sheila Keiner and her husband, Jeffrey, of Heathrow, Florida; and Joe Canavan and his wife, Amanda, of Montpelier. A devoted grandmother, Pat is also survived by grandchildren, Chelsea Fournier, Shannon Smith, Megan and Devin Canavan, and Paige, Stella, Jamie and Russell Keiner. She also remained close to her surviving siblings: Carol Melanson, of Hyde Park; David Stancliff, of Alaska; and Dale Stancliff, of Utah. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Finally, she leaves behind her beloved cat, Tallullah. She was predeceased by a son, John Mark Canavan. who died in 1977; and a little sister, Faith Stancliff, who passed away at 4 years old in 1938. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Committal prayers will follow in Green Mount Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Cards may be sent to Dawne Smith, 66 Bailey St., Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
