Patricia C. Barberi BERLIN — Patricia Carol Barberi, 76, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2021. Born on Jan. 28, 1944, in Barre, she was the daughter of Garibaldi and Joanne (Modica) Barberi. She attended Spaulding High School and then graduated from Cohasset High School, in Cohasset, Massachusetts. She went on to study at Massachusetts College of Art, then obtained her bachelor’s degree at Johnson State College and a master’s degree at UVM. In the early-1970s, she and her sister, Barbara Turner, took over the family-owned Barberi Dress Shop in Barre/Berlin. Later, she went on to work for Head Start as a home base coordinator, a housing specialist for the Central Vermont Council on Aging and worked as a community development specialist for the Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Finally, she retired from working for the Vermont Department of Labor as a Reach Up coordinator. She devoted her life to helping others, both professionally and personally. She was intelligent, kind and generous. Her sense of humor and love of life was infectious and appreciated by many co-workers, friends and family. Patricia lived most of her life in Berlin but had spent time, in her younger years, living in Boston, Cape Cod and California before settling back in central Vermont. Patricia loved spending time with her family, gardening, hunting, raising chickens, cooking and watching sports. Some other hobbies included drawing, painting, writing and crafts. She was involved in politics at the local level and was always present at the annual Berlin Town Meeting Day. She also loved to travel and had enjoyed several trips with her daughter to Italy, Hawaii, England, France and many states in the U.S. Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Barberi and her husband, Andy Vallance, of Stowe; her sister, Barbara (Barberi) Turner; her cousin, Cheryl (Modica) Jamieson; her nieces, Regina Hodziewich and Angela Wells; her nephews, Roy and Andrew Turner; as well as many grandnieces and -nephews. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Council on Aging, 59 North Main St., Suite 200, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
