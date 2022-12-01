Patricia Bruce BARRE — Patricia Bruce, 91, of Dagmont Avenue passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, surrounded by multiple members of her family. Born on February 17, 1931, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Timothy and Ethel (Brown) Casey. She attended Montpelier High School. On December 9, 1947, she married Reginald Bruce. Following their marriage, they made their home in Worcester, Barre and Williamstown. Reginald passed away in 1989. Pat worked for Sprague Electric for many years and later worked at the Berlin Convalescent Home. In her earlier years, Pat enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing and camping, although she especially enjoyed shopping trips and excursions with her daughter, Sandi. Pat loved watching NASCAR and the New York Giants, and she had a tender spot for cats – adopted them when they turned up at her doorstop. They were very lucky cats to say the least. Pat faced hardships in her life, but always persevered with grace and courage. She was a fiercely independent person with a wonderful sense of humor which she maintained right up until the end. Survivors include her children Reggie, Sandi, and Ron “Hut” and their spouses, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild as well as her brother Tom. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Reginald, her brothers Timothy, Malcolm, Philip, and Joe and her sisters Ruth and Connie. Per Pat’s wishes there are no service planned. Her cremains will be placed alongside her husband Reginald at a later date. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the dedicated nurses and staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice as their care and compassion were exceptional. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.