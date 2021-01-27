Patricia Bianchi Bessette MONTPELIER — Patricia Bianchi Bessette, 73, of River Street passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, after a short Illness. She was born on Jan. 28, 1947, the daughter of Bruno and Mary Bianchi. Patty attended Montpelier public schools and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. Shortly after high school, Patty married Doug Bessette and together, they had two children, Michael and Rob. They later divorced. Patty served her career with the State of Vermont where she worked for the Records Department as a micro photographer. Patty retired in 2000 after 27 years. Her favorite pastime was cooking for her family. She made amazing breads and sweets which were enjoyed by many. She also enjoyed caring for her family and her son, Rob. Survivors include her son, Rob Bessette of Montpelier. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Bessette, in 1975; and her sister, Carol McKee, in 2007. A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. She will be interred next to her son in Green Mount Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
