Patricia Bakis Slopnick LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Patricia Helen Bakis Slopnick, 74, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Born Aug. 8, 1947, at St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda Bakis. Patricia lived in Connecticut for 38 years and 22 years in Vermont before moving to South Carolina for her final years. She worked in the nursing industry for most of her working days. She loved her cats. Survivors include her son, Scott; and grandchildren, Brooke, Sage and Skyler. Her husband, David J. Slopnick, her son, David J. Slopnick, and a brother, Gary Bakis, predeceased Patricia. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
