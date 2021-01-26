Patricia Ann Richardson MONTPELIER — Patricia Ann Richardson, 86, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Born April 23, 1934, in East Berkshire, Vermont, Patricia was the daughter of Verdine and Marjorie (Leahy) Centabar. She attended Enosburg Falls High School where she graduated in 1952. On July 26, 1953, Patricia married the love of her life, Francis Richardson. Together, they had five children, Patsy, Mary, Danny, Allen and Michael. Throughout her working career, she was employed at U-32 High School in the math department, and at National Life doing clerical work. Pat spent much of her time in Worcester, Vermont, an active member of the Worcester Good Neighbors Club. She was also a member of the Worcester Methodist Church. In the 1970s, Patricia lost both of her parents; her sister, Caroline Lumbra; as well as her husband, Francis. She is survived by her children, Allen Richardson of Pasadena, California, Patsy Richardson of Fort Myers, Florida, Mary Richardson of Fort Myers, Florida, Danny Richardson of Calais, Vermont, and Michael Richardson (Darlene) of Woodbury, Vermont. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their families, Francis (Lynda) of Palm Bay, Florida, William (Maria) of Lakeland, Florida, Matthew (Faith) Richardson, Amanda Richardson; and six great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held later this year. Arrangements are being held by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.