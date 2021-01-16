Patricia Ann Baldasaro NORTHFIELD — Patricia Ann Baldasaro, 71, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to be with the Lord. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on Aug. 28, 1949, the daughter of Harry and Veronica (Seckington) Carey. Pat was a graduate of Northfield High School. After graduating from high school, she met and married her husband, John, in Northfield on Aug. 21, 1971. Together, they raised two sons. He predeceased her on Aug. 23, 2007. Patricia was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a proud, lifelong resident of Northfield. Pat enjoyed a 33-year career at Norwich University, first in the Business School and then in Admissions. She was also a loyal N.U. hockey fan. She was loving, caring, strong-willed and funny. Pat enjoyed cooking for her family, friends, co-workers, neighbors. She relished trips to the beach and spending time at the lake. She is survived by her son, Jason Baldasaro and his wife, Erika; four grandchildren, Zac, Lilliana, Amelia and Logan. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Timothy. A funeral service will be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Mayo Healthcare Activity Fund, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.