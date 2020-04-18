Patricia Alice Farnham WATERBURY — Patricia Alice Farnham, 81, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday evening 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Berlin, New Hampshire, on Nov. 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Ripley) Davenport. Pat was previously married to William Waterhouse Sr. On Dec. 30, 1975, she married Donald David Farnham in Middlebury. Don predeceased Pat on April 4, 2008. As a young woman Pat was employed as an LNA in Berlin, New Hampshire. Moving to Vermont in 1972, Pat and Don, following their marriage, made their home in Waterbury for many years. Following Don’s passing, Pat moved to Essex Junction to be near her daughter, Margaret. Pat particularly enjoyed word puzzles, crocheting, knitting and long car rides on the back roads of Vermont. She was an avid listener to WOKO radio and took great joy in spending time with family. She is joyfully remembered for being selfless, loving and giving. Pat is loved and mourned by her children, Margaret Reynolds and her husband John of Essex Junction; Jane Foote and her husband Jarvis of Pittsburg New Hampshire; Richard Waterhouse and his wife Katrina of Nashua, New Hampshire; Frank Waterhouse and his wife Jennifer of Phoenix, Arizona; John Waterhouse of Berlin, New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as extended family. Pat is predeceased by a son, William Waterhouse Jr. Pat’s family is thankful for the care, compassion and friendship shown to her by the VNA. It was Pat’s wish that there be no public service. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the National Autism Association (www.nationalautismassociation.org), or the Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy.com). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.