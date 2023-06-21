Patricia A. Woodward GOLD CANYON, AZ — It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of Patricia (Pat) A. Woodward. Pat passed away peacefully on Thursday May 18, 2023 at the age of 76 in Gold Canyon, AZ. Her husband Bill was by her side. Pat was born on September 27, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents James and Rita Sawdy. Growing up Pat spent a lot of time at her family’s cottage on Lake Buena Vista in Lakeville, MA. In her High School years Pat had an affinity for athletics especially softball. Pat and Bill were married in 1975 while living on Cape Cod, MA. In 1979 they moved to Washington, Vermont. As the matriarch of the family, Pat was in her element when hosting family gatherings. She was known for her ability to create amazing meals on the family’s wood cookstove. Pat was employed for many years by the Barre City School District. She was active with the PTA and NEA at local, state and National levels. Pat would describe herself as tough, but fair. She worked tirelessly to make her local schools work for all students. Pat was an unstoppable advocate for children, both her own and those in her community. She was incredibly proud of the accomplishments of all her children and grandchildren, and especially proud of her son Bill’s service to his country with the VT Army National Guard. After moving to Arizona, Pat would travel back to Vermont each summer to spend time with her children and grandchildren and to “soak up the green” of Vermont’s landscape. In her golden years, Pat enjoyed taking pottery classes, exploring the family’s genealogy, and visiting with many friends and neighbors. Pat had a memorable laugh to balance her dry sense of humor. She often made lasting impressions on others with her no-nonsense perspective, but those closest to her will also remember her generosity of heart that was hidden behind her tough as nails personality. Pat will most likely be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her unique rendition of “Happy Birthday” which she sang to them each and every year. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, William (Bill) Woodward Jr and children; Deborah Daly and her husband Jim Daly of Swanton, VT, Cheryl Couillard and her husband Jerry Couillard of Fountain Inn, SC, William (Bill) Woodward III and his partner Jennifer Huyler of Orange, VT, Buffy Boyce and her husband Craig Boyce of Montpelier, VT; and cousin Laurel Gavlin Boone of North Carolina. Pat is also survived by her 7 grandchildren; Colby, Lindsay, Madeleine, Chloe, Delia, Adelyn and Colin. Pat was predeceased by her parents, James and Rita Sawdy, and her sister Catherine Jones. Honoring Pat’s wish, services will be postponed until she calls for Bill to be by her side again. For those who wish to pay their respects, please consider making a donation in Pat’s honor to the Barre City School Mentor Program or to your local school. Pat was a one of a kind lady and will be deeply missed.
