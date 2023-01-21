Patricia A. Murray BARRE — Patricia Ann Murray, 64, of Camp Street, the beautiful soul she was, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home after a courageous battle with urothelial carcinoma cancer of the kidney. Born on December 30, 1958, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary Murray. At a young age, Pat moved to New Jersey with her parents and siblings Charles, Cathy, and Deb. She had so many fond memories of growing up with her family, which she often shared with her coworkers and friends. Pat’s passions were her devotion to her Christian faith, her family, and the insurance industry. In 1975 she joined a co-op high school program apprenticing young students in insurance in Audubon, NJ. At age 16 Pat caught the insurance bug and by age 19 she had acquired her agent license. She formed her own Insurance Academy in New Jersey and was well on her way to a career that brought her to her place with Vermont Mutual Insurance Company and finally the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, Insurance Professionals and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) society. Her friends and colleagues were such a wonderful network of support and love to the very end. In 2006, Pat met her beloved wife, Jennifer, and in 2009 they were married in Salisbury, VT on the shores of Lake Dunmore. Their journey together has taken them through some amazing adventures. They shared a love that surpassed their expectations. They built a beautiful network of friends which will be Jenn’s support group through this difficult time without Pat. Jenn and Pat were very active in the Barre community, volunteering their spare time wherever they could help. The Vermont Corporate Cup, the International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP), American Red Cross, Boots N Balls, Bikers for Beth, and the March of Dimes were just a few of their projects. Pat did everything with great gusto and enthusiasm. She was delighted to teach insurance to anyone who was willing to learn. She would plow through projects like a bull in a china shop! Pat worked with the Commissioner of Financial Regulation in developing and drafting proposed legislation most often her efforts left her colleagues wondering “what just happened?”. Her kindness and compassion for others was her calling card. She had a sense of humor that was contagious and genuinely enjoyed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Many thanks to Kevin,Mary, Rose, Sheri, and so many more who helped Pat and Jennifer through this final journey. She loves you all. Throughout her journey, Pat had an incredible support team and she wanted to thank all of them, her brother Charlie/Eve Murray, sister Cathy/Pete Conforit , Niece Jenna/Matt Kasznel and baby Jordan, Uncle Gene, cousins Nick, Bill, Laurie, Marie, Barbara, Betsy and Lorraine and their families, and her best friend Maggie/Dennis Powers and also on Jennifer’s side, Bill (Dad) and Jan (Mom Dilworth), Steve and Faith Dilworth and family, Ted and Linda Lewis, Martie Muzzy, Pat and Taylor, Cathy and Jim Rubright, John Rubright, Joanna Scott, and Gregory and Jona and family as well as the Middlebury Bagel and Deli family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Deb and her Nana Laurianne Pifani. Pat’s own words “the dying always say, don’t cry for me, I am well now and will wait for you to join me. “Desiderata” by Max Ehrmann (1872 -1945), a poem Pat always loved and tried to live up to in her life. Her legacy will live on through those she touched. Pay it forward. Job well done Pat, well done indeed! The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call an hour before the service at 10:00 a.m. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Life Cancer Center Treatment Center, c/o CVMC, PO Box 547, Barre, VT 05641 www.CVMC.org or to Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont, 136 Covington Lane, Shelburne, VT 05482 www.sailbeyondcancervt.org or to The Rainbow Bridge Community Center, 81 North Main Street, Suite 2, Barre, VT 05641 www.rainbowbridgevt.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.