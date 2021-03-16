Patricia A. Horan MIDDLEBURY — Patricia A. Horan, 91, formerly of Montpelier, died peacefully on March 12, 2021, with family at her side. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1929 to Isabel (Schepke) and John Phelan and was the oldest of their six children. Patricia graduated from Marygrove College and the University of Michigan and worked as a children’s librarian for the Detroit Public Library. She married James D. Horan in 1955. They lived in Texas, Massachusetts and Connecticut prior to settling in Montpelier in 1970, and celebrated 50 years together before his death in 2006. Patricia was a librarian at Calais Elementary School, was active in the American Red Cross, organizing Montpelier blood drives, and was a longtime member of St. Augustine Church. She was a doer—energetic, stylish and creative—who enjoyed tennis, gardening, interior design, sewing, cooking and travel. Patricia is survived by her five children: Mary Horan (Karen McGaffey) of Seattle; Maureen White (Jeff) of Rutland; John Horan (Ann) of Montpelier; Catherine Horan (Will Jackson) of Seattle; and James Horan (Meghan) of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Fitzpatrick and Helen Reebel; a brother, Charlie Phelan; grandchildren, Brendan and Cedric White, Laura and Julia Jackson, and Callan and Amelia Horan; nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; sister, Catherine Phelan, and brother, Jack Phelan. Patricia’s children would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staffs at The Residence at Otter Creek and Addison County Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the directions of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.