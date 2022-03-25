Patricia A. Dupont WORCESTER — Patricia Ann Dupont, 88, of Worcester Village Road, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Woodridge nursing home. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on March 27, 1933, the daughter of Phileas Moreau and Lenora (Hutchinson) Moreau. Pat attended St. Raymond’s School in Providence and graduated from Pawtucket West High School in 1951. She continued her education at the National School of Aeronautics in Kansas City, Kansas. Patricia was married to Albert A. Michaud in Massachusetts on June 23, 1951. She later married Leo E. DuPont in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on June 12, 1973. Sadly, Leo passed away on July 29, 2010. She was employed for several years as a bank service representative for the former Chittenden Trust Co. and also, at the former Lobster Pot Restaurant as a waitress. Pat enjoyed working with people, traveling to Europe, Canada and the United States. She loved all sports and motorcycle riding. Pat volunteered at the VA hospital in White River Junction. She was a member of John Mociolek American Legion Auxiliary Post #154 of Enfield, Connecticut; past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #3; past chaplain of the Moose Club of Barre; life member of the VFW #792. Pat was also a member and lay reader of the Christ Episcopal Church. Patricia is survived by three sons, Donia Joseph Michaud, of Enfield, Connecticut, Albert David Michaud, of Enfield, Connecticut, and Francis Thomas Michaud, of Montpelier; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two husbands. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Christ Episcopal Church on State Street in Montpelier on May 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. A committal will follow in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
