Patricia A. Dupont WORCESTER —The funeral Mass for Patricia Ann Dupont, 88, who died March 21, 2022, will be 11 a.m. May 2 at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St., Montpelier, followed by burial in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
