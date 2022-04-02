Patricia A. Culver MONTPELIER — Patricia Ann Culver, 86, of Blackwell Street, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Pat was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Nov. 19, 1935, the daughter of Orris and Esther (Bond) Wheeler. She graduated Spaulding HS, class of 1952. Pat retired from National Life in 1988 after working there for 35 years. She spent her retirement taking care of her grandchildren, the joys of her life, and knitting and crocheting. She could be found at local craft sales in the fall with her creations. She also enjoyed traveling, bingo, playing cards, and games. Pat was a longtime member of the Waterbury Area Senior Center where she enjoyed many meals, playing bingo and dominos with her friends. Pat married David Culver in Waterbury on Nov. 25, 1987. Pat is survived by her children, Debbie Papineau, of Montpelier, and Kenny Papineau and his wife, Kerriann, of Brooksville, Florida; her grandchildren, Mary Jane Ainsworth and her husband, Pete Ainsworth Jr., of Barre, and Kendra Papineau, of Brooksville, Florida; her great-grandson, Elliott Ainsworth, of Barre; her sisters, Ruth Rand, of Barre, Mary Garcia and her husband, Manuel, of Barre, and Doris Phillips, of East Montpelier; her stepchildren, Scott Culver and his family, of Waterbury, Vermont, Vicki Culver and her family, of East Montpelier, Vermont, Greg Culver and his family, of England, and Tammy Ploof and her family, of Waterbury. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David; her grandson, Kenny J. Papineau; and granddaughter, Jennifer Papineau. At Pat’s request, there will be a graveside memorial service. This will be held on June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT; or to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Inc., 600 Granger Road. Barre, VT 05641 or online at www.cvhhh.org.
