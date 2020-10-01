Pamella C. Lawson rites BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Pamella C. Lawson, 73, was held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. She passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. Rev. Rachel Fraumann, pastor of the Hedding United Methodist Church, led the service, offered the committal prayer, and sang the hymn, “Amazing Grace.” Pamella’s oldest grandson, Daniel, read the poem, “Footprints in the Sand,” and her youngest grandson, Ian, shared memories of what Nana meant to him. The service concluded with the playing of the pre-recorded song by Frank Sinatra, “I Did It My Way.” Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
