Pamella C. Lawson BARRE — Pamella C. Lawson, 73, a lifelong beloved member of our community passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born on Nov. 5, 1946, she was the daughter of Earl and Dossey (LeClair) Holt. She graduated in 1964 from Spaulding High School where she met her first husband, Paul A. Cano. They married in May of 1967 and together, had Kim M. (Cano) Benson. After Paul passed, Pam met and fell in love with G. John Lawson. The two married on Dec. 16, 1972, and went on to have another beautiful daughter, Bridgett C. (Lawson) Apfel. An active member of the community, Pam was past president of the Altrusa Club, and spearheaded anything and everything to do with her graduating Class of ‘64, and she always lent a helping hand to anyone who may have needed it. Pam was an incredibly giving and generous person and was often referred to as the "glue" that kept everything together. She loved to throw extravagant parties and put on elaborately decorated family gatherings. She spent her time making sure everyone around her was happy and well-loved. She cherished the many family vacations spent enjoying the beach in Cape Cod and the thrills of Walt Disney World. Pam, or Nana as she was known to many, was extremely proud of her three grandchildren, Daniel and Marissa Benson, and Ian Apfel. She viewed the three of them as one of her biggest accomplishments and often cherished their friends as her grandchildren, as well. She made sure to never miss a sporting game, school event or moment of success that the three of them had. She loved to watch the hummingbirds outside her window, and her family enjoying her pool. She will forever be remembered for her love of jewelry, her outspoken nature and her infectious smile. Survivors include her beloved husband, John; their daughters, Kim and Bridgett, sons-in-law Danny and Jeff, and grandchildren Daniel, Marissa and Ian; as well as her brother, Dean and wife Martha and their children, Jenny, Heidi and Earl III. She was also predeceased by her parents. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in her memory on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. The family wishes to extend an everlasting thank you to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their outstanding care and hospitality. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.