Pamela Setien Tucker BARRE TOWN — Pamela Setien Tucker died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born in April 1954, the first child of Norma (Giostra) Setien and Valentino Setien, her beloved brother, Steven, joined the family nine years later. Pam attended Barre City schools, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1972. She then attended the University of Vermont graduating in 1976, and living and studying for a semester in Madrid, Spain. During this time, she also travelled with her grandmother, Enes Quattropani, to Italy, France and Switzerland. After college, Pam moved to Minnesota near her Uncle George Giostra and his family. Pam worked for Equitable in Minneapolis before joining a team of individuals from across the country in New York City (NYC), on a special project for Equitable. Pam spent six years in NYC, working in Manhattan and living in Queens. During this time, she did some travelling for the job, including several trips to one of her favorite cities, San Francisco. She made many friendships in NYC that last until today. In 1985, Pam moved back to Vermont and went to work at the State of Vermont. She then joined National Life where she worked for 22 years. Pam married Mark Tucker in 1988 and they had their first home in East Montpelier. They later had two homes built in Barre Town. During their marriage, they travelled each year on a trip, the most memorable being several trips to Hawaii (Oahu and Maui), Bermuda, London, England, and Paris, France. They later divorced in 2005. After early retirement, Pam volunteered for many years at the Gift Shop at Central Vermont Medical Center and also was the longtime secretary for the Wildersburg Homeowners Association. She enjoyed walking the Barre Town bike path and nature walks in the Barre Town forest, along with her yoga class and trips to the ocean in Ogunquit, Maine. Pam is survived by her mother, Norma Setien; her brother, Steven Setien and his wife, Heidi (who was the rock that Pam depended on during her illness); her two aunts and cousins in Vermont; an aunt and cousins in Minnesota; and cousins in North Carolina, Spain, Italy and France; as well as her treasured best friend, Sher Yacono; and many supportive neighbors at Wildersburg; also, her fur baby "nieces," Coco and Bella, who brought her great joy. Pam was predeceased by her grandparents and her father. Per Pam's wishes, the service to celebrate her life will be private at the convenience of her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601; the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641; or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 375, Barre, VT 05641. Special appreciation for the care and support provided by the Hematology and Oncology team at Central Vermont Medical Center and McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St. Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
