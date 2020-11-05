Pamela Jean Whitney JOHNSON — Pamela Jean Whitney, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and best friend, made her journey home to be with the Lord. Our angel was brought to heaven on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Pamela, age 64, was born in Morrisville to the late Raymond Whitney and Barbara (Bartlett) Whitney. She spent most of her life in Johnson and Vergennes. Pam endured a very long, but courageous battle with cancer. Special memories from the boys: Our mom enjoyed long walks, sunsets and a love for music, especially Lionel Richie. Anyone who knew Pam, recognized right away that she loved her three sons and grandchildren more than anything in this world. Some of the best times we spent together were attending Yankees games, concerts, playing the board-game Trouble, gathering for family events, and vacations spent together. Attending Ian’s wedding in Fort Myers, Florida, was easily one of the best times in her life. Mom could not get over how beautiful the sunset on the beach was from where we were staying. She dreamed of one day returning … Her favorite concert was seeing Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys at the Flynn Theatre. Going on The Spirit of Ethan Allen and cruising on Lake Champlain was a time she truly cherished. Every time we hear chimes in the wind, we will quickly be reminded of her love for sitting outside and listening to the chimes. Our Mom was the top supporter in each one of our lives. Mom rarely missed one of our basketball games, came out to support her son’s DJ events, and always kept in touch. Most importantly, she always told us how much she loved us! We love you, Mom! Always. Pam is best remembered for her love of life and family. There was nothing more precious to her than her three sons, Patrick Steele of Johnson, Ian Nimblett and wife Nicole of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Jesse Whitney of Johnson. She also leaves behind four beautiful grandchildren, Jace and Jasmine Steele and Marley and Harper Nimblett; and several nieces and nephews. Pam is survived by a brother, David Whitney and wife Debbie; and three sisters, Linda Bradley and significant other Albert Nadeau, Bonnie Carriere and husband Gene, and Debbie Farrington and husband Charles. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dawn and Stephanie, our wonderful Home Health nurses; Dr. Brooks and Catherine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Catherine and Pam developed such a bond over the years that will always be cherished; and Copley Hospital for their excellent care that was given to Pam on numerous occasions. We must give a very special thanks to Pam’s son, Jesse, who was with her throughout … never leaving her side except to work. She could not have endured this terrible disease without him. What a wonderful son. Pam’s sisters would like to share this poem written so eloquently by an unknown author: If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my sister’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, But there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away. Her sons also want to send along a special message to their Mom (also by an unknown author): We’re sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wing … Be careful when you open it; it’s full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs … To say how much we miss you and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain … To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Per Pam’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of her life will be held for the family and close friends after it is once again safe. The family invites you to share memories and condolences to A.W. Rich Funeral Home (www.awrfh.com). For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
