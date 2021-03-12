Pamela J. LaVanway MONTPELIER — Pamela J. LaVanway passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2021. Pam was born to John and Anita (Lumbra) LaVanway on April 12, 1943. Pam served in the U.S. military until her honorable discharge and served in the Franciscan Order. She would later become a journeyman draftsman for designing monuments throughout the state of Vermont. Pam’s passion was serving God and doing all that she could to bring others to know the love of Jesus Christ. She served as a missionary in Cyprus, Mongolia, and was also an ordained missionary for missionary service. She had been an active member of the Lighthouse Christian Church for many years, with oversight of evangelism. Pam was an exceedingly generous, loving, compassionate and caring woman of God. Her love for her community and nations around the world were seen and felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Pam was predeceased by her parents, John and Anita LaVanway. She is survived by her sister, Brenda LaVanway of Morrisville, Vermont; as well as her half-brother, John LaVanway of Florida. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at “The Lighthouse Christian Church” on 3 St. Paul St., Montpelier, VT 05602, on March 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being held through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.