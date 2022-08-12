Palmira Maiola BARRE — Palmira “Polly” Maiola (Herboso), 96, of Orange Street passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Born on March 28, 1926, Polly was the only daughter of Modesto and Isabel Herboso. Other than her parents, Polly is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Joseph Maiola, whom she married on June 21, 1952, at St. Monica Church, and her loving Aunt Emerita Trueba (Tia). She is survived by her daughter Melanie Maiola and her husband, Kevin Hardy of Barre and their children Isabel and John Hardy of Boston and Washington D.C. respectively; her son John Maiola and his children Morgan and Colby Maiola of Massachusetts; as well as many other extended family members, including Daniel Hardy of Plainfield, VT. Polly had a strong love for the little things in life. She loved her morning coffee while reading and then completing the crossword puzzle in the New York Times, a freshly made sangria during a cookout with her family, a creemee from Bragg’s Farm or an éclair for dessert, a lobster from Maine, as well as an ice-cold Coors Light in a frosted mug from Julio’s. Most of all, she loved her town of Barre, Vermont. Polly and Joe established their residence on Orange Street in 1962 where they spent their remaining years raising their children and grandchildren. They would spend their springs and summers out on the porch, watching and reveling as the children played on the street. When not in Barre, Polly enjoyed spending her summers in Kennebunkport at Parson’s Beach or Mother’s Beach with her family. Polly devoted her life to the education of herself and others. She began her education at Mathewson Elementary School before going on to Spaulding High School. As a graduate of the University of Vermont, she began her teaching career in 1950 at Windsor High School where she taught History and Spanish before starting her family. In 1962, Polly began substituting at Spaulding High School before teaching Spanish and English full time at Randolph Union High School in 1981. Polly spent multiple summers continuing her own education at the Cane Institute at Dartmouth College where she studied Shakespeare. Polly was extremely dedicated to the students she taught, which was reflected through the numerous writing awards they received over her years of teaching. Her most beloved students, however, were her grandchildren. She was an integral part of each of her grandchildren’s lives, instilling in them the importance of her favorite quote, “To thine self be true”. Polly felt great pride in being able to see all four of her grandchildren graduate from college and go on to careers that they love. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family with a burial to follow at Hope Cemetery in Barre. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
