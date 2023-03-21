Owen N. Winter BARRE TOWN — Owen N. “Mick” Winter, 86, of LePage Road passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his wife, Ann and son, Jon by his side. He had suffered several years with Diabetis, Myelofibrosis and of late, heart problems. Born on December 20, 1936, in Barre City, he was the son of Earle W. and Vera (Owen) Winter. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1955. Following high school, he attended Burlington Business College. Mick joined the Navy Reserves in Burlington while a Sophomore at Spaulding, and later served aboard the destroyer, USS Gatling, patrolling the waters between England and Iceland. He was honorably discharged in February 1958. On December 24, 1963, he married Ann Main in Groton. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre City, then Barre Town for 59 years. Mick started work at National Life Insurance Company in May 1958 and worked in many departments and visited many Agencies throughout the country. His highest achievement was Assistant Manager of Automation Services. He officially retired in 1988 but remained as a consultant through the company's transition from UNIVAC to IBM computing, finally retiring in December 1991. In September 1961, Mick started part-time work at Twin City Lanes and shortly after started the local and state Junior Bowling Associations. His innovative tournament ideas and bowling instructor talents landed him an appointment on the National Junior Bowling Association board of directors in 1965. Mick, his wife Ann and son Jon were all nationally accredited instructors, traveling throughout New England teaching at many bowling centers. Mick declined the top position for the National Junior Bowling Association, but was appointed ABC Director for the states of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire, which he held through 2004. He as well was a certified bowling lane inspector throughout the U.S. and Canada. Mick began working as a Front Desk Agent at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Montpelier in May 1992, "retiring" in April 2022! A special luncheon was held at Cornerstone Restaurant honoring 30 years of meeting hundreds of people, many repeat guests because of their businesses, and becoming friends. His memberships included the Universalist Church and Granite Masonic Lodge #35 of Barre where he was an Organist and “DeMolay Dad” several years ago. He had been a lifelong (since age 14) member of the local and National Grange, a member of the United Commercial Travelers since 1958, at which point he was the youngest member in the country. In addition, Mick belonged to the Barre Jaycees, the Mutuo Club, the Canadian Club, American Legion and was a director of the Barre/Montpelier Red Cross. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, building anything from cabinets to wishing wells in his workshop. Survivors include his wife Ann of 59 years, his son Jon and wife Paula, granddaughter Taylor Winter and partner Andrew Shannon, and great-grandson Jon Shannon. He was predeceased by his parents. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
