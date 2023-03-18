Owen N. Winter BARRE TOWN — Owen N. “Mick” Winter, 86, of LePage Road passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.