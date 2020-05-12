Otto Arno Noack WAITSFIELD — Otto Arno Noack, 80, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020. Born in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Arno and Anna (Koerner) Noack. On June 9, 1962, he married the former Karin Margit Stocklein in Livingston, New Jersey. Otto served his country as a member of the Army National Guard in New Jersey. Following graduation from the Culinary Institute in New Haven Connecticut, Otto went on to work for several restaurants and country clubs in New Jersey. He later bought his own business, the Park Delicatessen, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Moving to Vermont in 1977, he and his wife purchased and operated the Bread Basket in Waitsfield. In 1982, they founded La Patisserie Bakery in Waitsfield, adding Royal Chocolates a few years later, both a favorite of the Mad River Valley for many years. Throughout his lifetime, Otto was an avid hunter. Otto is loved and mourned by his wife of 58 years, Karin Noack of Waitsfield; their children, Eric Walter Noack and wife Stacie of Wolcott, Connecticut, and their daughter, Jillian Noack, Peter Arno Noack of Waitsfield and his sons, Rodney and Grayson, Christian Arno Noack and wife Sandra of Woburn, Massachusetts; and a sister, Marlies Newman of Hershey, Pennsylvania. A service of celebration to honor and remember Otto will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
