Orton Winfield Patch BARRE — Orton Winfield Patch, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a month-long fight with influenza at his winter home in San Tan Valley, Arizona. His passing has left a giant hole in our hearts, but we are comforted by the thought that his last moments were spent at home, with family at his side, and he is now reunited with his friends, parents, family and his beloved animals. Born on Sunday, Feb. 25, 1934, at home on his family’s North Calais farm, he was the only child of Llewellyn Clifford and Leola (LeBarron) Patch. Orton attended North Calais Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. As a young boy, when he was old enough to work, Orton delivered the “Grit” newspaper around the North Calais area. He loved the outdoors and knew every back road and shortcut. He hunted birds, bear and deer in his youth. As a young man, he built a flat-bottomed boat to spear or shoot pickerel. On one occasion, while hunting in Calais, he spied a mountain lion basking in the sun on a large rock. Since he spent his childhood on the family farm, Orton loved all wildlife and had a pet crow named “Smokey,” and a black horse named “Midnight.” Even as an adult, animals were drawn to Orton, and likewise, Orton to them. A familiar chipmunk would sit on his knee when he was relaxing on the front porch. This same chipmunk would also sit on the “shop” workbench next to his hand, watching him work on a project. He appreciated all of nature’s gifts. One of Orton’s greatest achievements was meeting and winning the heart of the “love of his life,” the beautiful Patricia Ann Smith. Their first date in 1951 was a “Sadie Hawkins Dance” where Pat asked him to the dance which was held at Montpelier High School. After that, they were inseparable and danced every Saturday!! They married on June 18, 1955, and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this summer. At an early age, Orton was a true natural artist. While in high school, he designed, built, and entered a “futuristic model car” in a Fisher-Body, General Motors Division vehicle contest – his entry won first place. Orton started his graphic artistry career in 1950 for the Barre Sign Co. In 1984, he became self-employed as the proprietor of Graphic Excellence by Ortsigns. Throughout his career, he produced many of the signs for local and state businesses. Some of the signs are still visible on Main Street in Barre. Additionally, he lettered and did gold-leaf signage on many Vermont fire trucks, town trucks and police vehicles. He also designed the Barre Town seal and applied gold-leaf seal to the Montpelier State Capitol entry doors. Orton had 61 years of experience in logo design, original art and fine (free) hand lettering before retirement. He was a hard worker, and often volunteered for community associations or took additional jobs to provide for the growing family. Since 1973, he served part time for Barre City and Barre Town police departments, and for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department (until 80 years of age). He was a member of the Vermont State Police Auxiliary and served for 30 years with the East Barre Fire Department. From 1952 to 1961, Orton was a member of the Vermont National Guard and again from 1977 to 1993 when he re-enlisted in the Army National Guard and the Reserves for a total of 25 years. Orton was a devoted family man. When his son was young, he was a Webelos Scout leader. Together, the Cub Scouts had many adventures! There was nothing electrical, plumbing, or carpentry that he couldn’t build or repair. He could always be found tinkering or remodeling the 200+ year old farmhouse, repairing automobiles, or helping their daughter build a cabin in New Mexico. He built a complete pickup camper for the family of six, and their first trip was to EXPO ’67 in Canada. He loved history, mystery, museums and travel. Some of the favorite places he visited were Hawaii, Alaska, eastern and western Caribbean, Jamaica, Cozumel, Cancun, Yellowstone, the Redwoods, Mount Rushmore, Custer’s Last Stand, Crazy Horse, Disney World, Winchester House, Oak Island, the Smithsonian, Wooly Mammoth Paleontological site, all of the United States, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Canada, and any cruise or RV adventure!! For the last 15 years, Pat and Orton spent six summer months at Lake Champagne RV Resort in Randolph Center, Vermont, and the winters in San Tan Valley, Arizona. Orton, Pat and family also loved live concerts, ranging from presenters at the Vermont State Fair venues to Elton John, George Strait, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Mannheim Steamroller, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Andre Rieu, Alan Jackson, Andrea Bocelli, ZZ Top, the Oakridge Boys, and Randy Travis. For 60 years, Orton and Pat made their home in Barre. They were madly in love and had four children, Viki Patch, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Marc (Jane) Patch, of Pittsford, Vermont, Kimberli Ward (companion Michael Carbonneau), of Graniteville, Vermont, and Erin Salvas, of Washington, Vermont; three grandchildren, Pierce, Ryan and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and MiaBella Grace. Orton is also survived by his beloved animals, Smiti (Bichon Frise’), Asha Daria (Pug), Mozart (German Shepherd), Lizzie (Shih Tzu), Sissy (German Shepherd Husky) … and Gryphin (the cat). Orton helped his children discover their greatest strengths and taught them to meet challenges head on. He was truly the axis around which many lives revolved and still do. He watched out for all of us, loved us and protected us. He will always be infinitely tall, infinitely strong, and his legacy, his artistry, his curious spirit, his generosity, his love for any animal, and his sense of humor and his laugh, are now ours to wear. In lieu of sadness, celebrate, though not too much … a glass of wine or maybe two. A piece of peach or apple pie. A long back road drive. A kiss, maybe one … or more than one. He taught his children to find their own way. There was no place we couldn’t go. Aim for the stars. Protect the small and fragile. Be kind to others. To smile, laugh, and joke. Always be ready to lend a hand. He encouraged us to be ourselves, and finally … what a good friend a dog could be. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place at 1 p.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a humane society or an Alzheimer’s association of one’s choice. If you enjoy your freedom, thank a veteran.
