Orton Patch BARRE — Orton Patch, 88, a longtime resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
