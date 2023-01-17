Ondree N. Griggs PLAINFIELD — Ondree Neva Griggs, 100, of Fowler Road, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born on August 31, 1922, in Corinth, she was the daughter of Nathan and Carrie (Hunt) Smith. She attended Cutler Corner School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1941. On January 25, 1944, she married Albert O. Griggs in Orange. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. Albert passed away in 1996. Ondree started her career as the Manager of the Mail Order Department at Montgomery Wards at age 20, she was also a bookkeeper for many local gas stations as well as for Fowler Construction and Fowler Septic. She owned Griggs Case Farm Equipment and Hillcrest Tack Shop where she also started a riding program at the farm. She started the first Equine 4-H Club and was a founding member of the Green Mountain Appaloosa Horse Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed horseback riding and sewing. Survivors include her children Bryan Griggs and his wife, Betty of Orange; and her daughter Darlene Covey and her husband, Thomas of Plainfield; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren as well as her sister-in-law Alice Smith of Orange. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Albert Griggs, her brother Marcel Smith and his wife, Ruby as well as her brother Francis Smith. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The family would like to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care as well as Dr. Matthew and his nurse Carren Warren of the Plainfield Health Center. Ondree’s family would also like to thank all of the folks, over 100 of them, who sent her cards, greetings, and flowers celebrating her 100th birthday. It gave her great pleasure. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
