Olivia Taylor Reed BARRE — Olivia Taylor Reed, 22, was taken suddenly from this world on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Berlin, Vermont, to Ryan and Shelley (Blake) Reed on Oct. 18, 1997. Olivia attended Barre City Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 2016. Olivia was very passionate about children and after she graduated from high school, she worked in many capacities with children, each of them holding a special place in her heart. In May 2019, Olivia started a new adventure at Northfield Savings Bank as a community banker. Olivia shined in this position. She knew the NSB community and family was where she wanted to focus her career path. Olivia’s beautiful smile and big bright eyes will be remembered by all those who loved her. Olivia lived and loved passionately. She loved to travel, she was a critical “foodie,” loved spending time with family and friends, cruising around, and she loved watching the day end with a beautiful sunset. Olivia made this world a brighter place to live. Olivia leaves behind her treasured family: her father and stepmother, Ryan and Kelley Reed of Williamstown, Vermont; her mother, Shelley Blake Reed of Barre, Vermont; her brother, Zackary Reed of Barre, Vermont; stepbrother, Dylan Lawrence of Berlin, Vermont; her grandparents, Jackie Blake of Barre, Vermont, Harland and Laurie Reed of Graniteville, Vermont. Olivia is also survived by her Aunt Nikki Ariste of Barre, Vermont, her Aunt Jolee Mascitti and Uncle Paul of Williamstown, Vermont; and her cousins, Evan Ariste, John and Jordan Scholtz, Kate and Nick Mascitti. She also leaves behind her loves “in” life, Lauren “Squirrel” Clark and Hayley “Lil Hayls” Wilson; and the love of her life, Dillon Sleeper; and their beloved dog, Ace. Olivia was also surrounded by a much-loved group of friends and co-workers whom she leaves behind. Olivia was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, John Blake. To keep with Olivia’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Because of Olivia’s love of children, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Vermont or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
