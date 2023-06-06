Olivia N. Miles FRANKLIN — Olivia “Livi “Nicole Miles a vibrant 6-year-old passed away tragically Saturday, May 27th, 2023, in a car accident. Born in St. Albans on February 26th, 2017, she was the daughter of Chad and Alisha (Downes) Miles. Livi was in kindergarten at the Franklin Elementary School. As an energetic 6-year-old she was involved with t-ball, soccer, ninja, gymnastics and cheerleading. She enjoyed training dogs and watching YouTube with her dogs, Leia and Diva. Her greatest enjoyment was cooking and baking with momma and golfing and t-ball with daddy. In addition to her mom and dad, Livi is survived by her sisters, Taylor Cullen and Kelsey Miles; her meme and papa, Annette Trayah-Aines and Jody Aines of Waterbury, grandfather, Donald Weaver, II of Oneida, New York; great-grandparents, “GG” Jeannette Trayah-Messier and “Pops” Eric Messier of Enosburg, and Donald Weaver, I of Oneida, New York, as well as her aunts and uncle, Brianna Weaver and Thomas Esmann of St. Albans, Chrissy Miles-Valyou and her husband, Jeremy, of Alburg, Joshua Trayah and his wife, Emelie, of Upton, Massachusetts, Erika Goldstein and her husband, Jacob, of Barre, and her cousins, Harrison Sharlette and Elijah Goldstein of Barre and Aiden and Logan Valyou of Alburg. Livi was predeceased by her grandfather, Mark Miles, her great-papa, Steven Trayah and great- aunt, Mary Trayah. Chad and Alisha will receive family and friends on Sunday June 11th, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish – Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale. Prayers of committal and interment will follow at the Georgia Plain Cemetery. Following Livi’s interment all are welcome to a reception at the Elks Lodge, Gricebrook Road, Saint Albans. Livi’s family ask that you wear bright colors to the calling hours and funeral Mass, that she loved so much. Messages of condolence to Livi’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
