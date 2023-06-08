Olene O. Doyle MONTPELIER — Olene Ottaway Doyle, 91, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in beautiful Corinth, Vermont. She is survived by her beloved husband William (Bill) Doyle; her twin children, Kelly Doyle and Keith Doyle; and her grandchildren, Ian Doyle, Kiera Doyle, Kyle Doyle, Isidora Dickstein, and Elmore Dickstein. She is predeceased by her oldest son, Lee Doyle. Olene was born on January 13, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Emma Berger and Ralph Ottaway. She attended Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History and later Columbia University where she earned a Master of Arts degree in Education. She met Bill in New York City while both were attending Columbia University. They were married in 1956 and moved to Johnson, Vermont in 1958. They decided to settle in Montpelier, buying land and building a home that Olene designed on Murray Road. They spent 59 years there, raising a family with three children. During this time, Olene provided endless support to her husband’s 48 years serving as a state senator that included attending countless pot lucks dinners, social gatherings, and political events. Olene spent her last three years at the Gary Residence in Montpelier and her final six months at the home of her caregiver and close friend Danielle Graves in Corinth. Olene had many hobbies and interests. She loved all cats, especially Siamese, and spent her life with her special feline friends including her very last moments. A passionate lover of the arts, she was a cherished teacher who taught art at elementary and high schools as well as local colleges. She continually expanded her own artistic skills through art classes and home projects. Memorable artistic renderings include her linoleum print holiday cards, felt holiday animal tree ornaments, watercolor and oil-based paintings, paper-making art wall hangings, glass tile mosaics for tables and walls, and copper enamel pieces using her kiln. Many of her works of art adorn her children’s homes. Olene loved to bake and cook while listening to classical music. For holiday dinners, Olene would prepare a cornucopia of delights that over the years included roasted chicken, turkey, pot roast, and salmon along with her fruit Jell-O salad and roasted root vegetables. Her family looked forward to her holiday pumpkin, apple, and chocolate pudding pies. She loved to make cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning, (always 2 pans, never more, leading to competition amongst the hungry). On New Year’s Day she made her no-bake cookies that she called 'cow plops' that arguably are the best cookies that have ever been made. Olene also enjoyed theatre, art shows and museums, attending local events throughout Vermont, and making yearly trips to New York City to see Broadway shows with family. An avid reader of fiction and non-fiction, she always kept up with the New York Times best seller list. As a seasoned traveler to Europe, she enjoyed viewing all the historical architectural sites and art museums. She loved growing flowers and herbs in her gardens as well as canning and picking the innumerable vegetables Bill grew. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society. CVHS PO Box 687 Montpelier, VT 05601 or https://centralvermonthumane.org. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
