Normande (Fortin) Messier NORTHFIELD — Normande Anna (Fortin) Messier, 89, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home in South Northfield. She was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Rock Island, Quebec, Canada, the youngest of 13 siblings and was the last survivor. Her parents were Orajean and Olive Fortin. Normande married Albert Messier on June 9, 1962, in Rock Island, Quebec. Albert died Aug. 16, 2020. Surviving are their four daughters, Sylvia Billings of Northfield, Dianne Messier of West Topsham, twins Rose Messier, Graniteville, and Rita Messier, Barre; three grandchildren, Joshua Billings, Katie Burt and Nicholas Billings; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Burt, Kiara Burt, Kai-Leaigh Burt, Blake Billings, Ava Billings and Jackson Billings. Normande and her husband were active members of St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield where Albert took care of the facility and Normande loved singing in the choir, often playing her harmonica. A family friend wrote: “Normande was the pillar of St. John’s Church. She always felt it to be an honor and that she was so very blessed to be given the opportunity to take care of everything in the church and the rectory. She took great pride in keeping everything in order from the vestments to the altar cloths to everything needed for Mass every day. Whenever a new pastor was assigned to St. John’s, she made sure everything was in perfect order for his arrival and every day thereafter. At Christmas, the church always looked magical because of her dedicated attention to detail. This was true for Easter, as well. She was very active with the CCD program and for 25+ years, she made beautiful banners for every single child receiving First Holy Communion. She loved the children and knew each of them by name. She would substitute teach classes when the regular teachers weren’t available. Wherever she could be of help, she was there. Again, it was her greatest gift to be doing anything she could for the church. She had the deepest faith of anyone I have ever known.” The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield. Reverend Julian Asucan, pastor of the church, will be the celebrant. The burial will take place in the spring in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Friends may call at the Kingston Funeral Home Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. Adherence to COVID-19 protocol is requested. Memorial contributions may be made either to St. John the Evangelist Church, 206 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663; or to Mayo Health Care, 71 Richardson Ave., Northfield, VT 05663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.